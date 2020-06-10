7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning renovation on this spacious 2/1 duplex with high-end upgraded kitchen and bath. You'll love the custom, cream-colored kitchen cabinets and stainless refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Eat-in space in kitchen, or put your table in the spacious living-dining area. Beautiful bath features cool-grey pebble tiles in the walk-in shower. Great closet space and shelving throughout for your treasures. Off-street, double-wide driveway can accommodate your vehicles. Lovely landscaped grounds are like a country club, and you're close to S Pasadena and St Pete Beach trendy shops, pubs and restaurants. Walk to the park or the grocery store. You'll fall in love. Call today!! Please note, owner will only consider candidates who have at lease one year stable job with same employer, or if no longer working, provide proof of funds. Monthly income = 3x rent. Credit must be 600 or better & clean tenant history.