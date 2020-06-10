All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S

7000 Hibiscus Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7000 Hibiscus Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning renovation on this spacious 2/1 duplex with high-end upgraded kitchen and bath. You'll love the custom, cream-colored kitchen cabinets and stainless refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Eat-in space in kitchen, or put your table in the spacious living-dining area. Beautiful bath features cool-grey pebble tiles in the walk-in shower. Great closet space and shelving throughout for your treasures. Off-street, double-wide driveway can accommodate your vehicles. Lovely landscaped grounds are like a country club, and you're close to S Pasadena and St Pete Beach trendy shops, pubs and restaurants. Walk to the park or the grocery store. You'll fall in love. Call today!! Please note, owner will only consider candidates who have at lease one year stable job with same employer, or if no longer working, provide proof of funds. Monthly income = 3x rent. Credit must be 600 or better & clean tenant history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have any available units?
7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have?
Some of 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7000 HIBISCUS AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
