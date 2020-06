Amenities

The Residents of Sunset Place! This unique studio is located right above mall on top floor and has an amazing view of South Miami and Coral gables. Unit is remodeled with polished cream porcelain floors, full size refrigerator, cooktop, granite counter tops, internal washer and dryer. Fully furnished, fully equipped kitchen. Large bathroom and a Romeo and Juliet balcony with sliding impact glass doors. Sunset Place is walking distance to Um, metro rail, theatre and fine shopping.