South Bradenton, FL
3609 45TH TERRACE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3609 45TH TERRACE W

3609 45th Ter W · (941) 727-2800
South Bradenton
Location

3609 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL 34210
South Bradenton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 Bath townhouse at Lakeside Village has warmth and great sun exposure with some added bonuses: a programmable, warming bidet in the first floor half bath and a chair transport system for the second floor. plan with ceramic tiles on the first floor and all the bathrooms, carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Close to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, banks, medical facilities as Bedrooms have Queen size beds. Peaceful and conveniently close to the soft sand and aqua blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. WIFI is included. NO PETS/NO
SMOKING. 30 day minimum stay required. Association application and approval required (Application fee is $100). Available: Dec 1-Apr 30 $2800 per month. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 45TH TERRACE W have any available units?
3609 45TH TERRACE W has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3609 45TH TERRACE W have?
Some of 3609 45TH TERRACE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 45TH TERRACE W currently offering any rent specials?
3609 45TH TERRACE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 45TH TERRACE W pet-friendly?
No, 3609 45TH TERRACE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bradenton.
Does 3609 45TH TERRACE W offer parking?
No, 3609 45TH TERRACE W does not offer parking.
Does 3609 45TH TERRACE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 45TH TERRACE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 45TH TERRACE W have a pool?
No, 3609 45TH TERRACE W does not have a pool.
Does 3609 45TH TERRACE W have accessible units?
No, 3609 45TH TERRACE W does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 45TH TERRACE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 45TH TERRACE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 45TH TERRACE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 45TH TERRACE W does not have units with air conditioning.
