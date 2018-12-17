3609 45TH TERRACE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 Bath townhouse at Lakeside Village has warmth and great sun exposure with some added bonuses: a programmable, warming bidet in the first floor half bath and a chair transport system for the second floor. plan with ceramic tiles on the first floor and all the bathrooms, carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Close to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, banks, medical facilities as Bedrooms have Queen size beds. Peaceful and conveniently close to the soft sand and aqua blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. WIFI is included. NO PETS/NO

SMOKING. 30 day minimum stay required. Association application and approval required (Application fee is $100). Available: Dec 1-Apr 30 $2800 per month. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.