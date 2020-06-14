/
furnished apartments
206 Furnished Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL
Oneco
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
Oneco
1 Unit Available
716 49TH AVENUE W
716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
731 OAKVIEW DRIVE
731 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath ground level end unit with detached carport. Located in Wildewood Springs which is a very quiet but active community.
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4401 46TH AVENUE W
4401 46th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
2bed/2bath condo at Shorewalk. Heated pool, tennis courts, water views. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Prefer 2 year lease but willing to do a 1 year.
1 Unit Available
5903 43RD STREET W
5903 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED VILLA ON THE IMG GOLF COURSE. PRIVATE POOL (MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT). GREAT VIEWS OF A LAKE AND WIDE OPEN FAIRWAYS! SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH THEIR OWN BATHS.
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor FURNISHED condo located in Morton Village. This is a 55+ community. 2BR/2BA assigned parking. Heated community pool. Great location by plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Short ride to Gorgeous Anna Maria Island.
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
5871 PALM LANE
5871 Palm Lane, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH RENTAL APARTMENT ON THIRD FLOOR IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, GAMES, LAUNDRY MACHINES, SWIMMING POOL, ELEVATOR, ETC.
1 Unit Available
5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W
5135 55th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2685 sqft
Beautifully furnished and meticulously taken care of single family home in desired location near the IMG in Bradenton. The owners are away for several months and offer their home for rent.
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2061 CANAL DRIVE
2061 Canal Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
576 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION AND A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. A 55+ COMMUNITY, HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, ACTIVITIES AND GAMES.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD
4460 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1256 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom condo in The Fairways of Pinebrook available fully furnished or unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
3706 54TH DRIVE W
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.
1 Unit Available
3844 59TH AVENUE W
3844 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4570 PINEBROOK CIRCLE
4570 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1256 sqft
Located on the third floor with access via stairs or elevator. Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath with sweeping views of the Golf course and a pond.
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6027 ARLENE WAY
6027 Arlene Way, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
891 sqft
AVAILABLE 2021 SEASONAL RENTAL. MUST BE MINIMUM 90 DAYS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Could be a short term rental or annual rental after January 2021. Cute Villa in 55+ plus community right next door to the community pool.
1 Unit Available
4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W
4109 18th Avenue Drive West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1741 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home centrally located in West Bradenton. 1/3 acre lot with double gate to access parking for your boat or RV. Hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas. Huge kitchen with plenty of storage and drawer pull-outs.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5107 38TH AVENUE W
5107 38th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1231 sqft
Ranch style 2BR/2BA home with one car garage.Located just off Cortez Road near Walmart.Turnkey furnished and available monthly or weekly. The Master Bedroom features 2 Full size beds and attached Master Bathroom.
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
1 Unit Available
4234 63rd Terrace East
4234 63rd Terrace East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1834 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bathroom Beautiful Turnkey Furnished Home 55+ Community - Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy one of Sarasota's most sought after 55+ Community! This home is ready for you.
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.
