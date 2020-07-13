/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
165 Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Samoset
435 30TH AVENUE W
435 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
924 sqft
55+, WOOD PARK. GATED COMMUNITY. BRADENTON'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Nonsmokers, no pets, no trucks/motorcycles/RVs. Located right behind Sheriff's Dept. across from north side of DeSoto Square Mall. Wonderful very livable floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Samoset
390 301 Blvd W. 6C
390 301 Blvd W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1047 sqft
55+ SENIOR RETIREMENT GATED COMMUNITY - 2/1 VILLA IN BRADENTON - Come home to this renovated and up graded, ground floor villa in a socially active, gated, 55+ community in convenient location in Bradenton.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
4702 19th Street West
4702 19th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1263 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,263 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
5114 41ST STREET W
5114 41st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1530 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Oneco
4516 3rd St Cir W #532
4516 3rd Street Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
FULLY REMODELED CONDO! Recently renovated 2nd floor condo- paint, tile floor, cabinets, granite countertop, air conditioner, refrigerator, microwave, oven, new walk in shower.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Samoset
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
3104 LAKE BAYSHORE DRIVE
3104 Lake Bayshore Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
Lovely lake view. 55+ Building, 2nd floor with elevator access. Relax and enjoy carefree living in this 2 BR/2 BA condo in coveted Bayshore on the Lake.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
446 PALM TREE DRIVE
446 Palm Tree Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
Bright second floor 2 BR/2 BA condo (stair access only) in coveted Wildewood Springs. Heated pools, spas, tennis courts, walking trails and serene environment of nature yet close to everything.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE
554 Lakeside Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
940 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
718 OAKVIEW DRIVE
718 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
940 sqft
Relaxing retreat among the mature oaks in this peaceful sanctuary. Settle in and soak up the serenity, the warm Florida sunshine and the beautiful Gulf breezes in this 2nd floor, 2 BR/2 BA unit in Wildewood Springs.
Results within 1 mile of South Bradenton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Bradenton
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Samoset
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3706 54th Drive W. #104
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
On IMG Campus Gorgeous 3BR/3BA Condo - Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
