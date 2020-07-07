All apartments in South Apopka
800 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE
800 GRAND HILLTOP DRIVE

800 Grand Hilltop Drive · No Longer Available
800 Grand Hilltop Drive, South Apopka, FL 32703

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LEASE AVAILABLE to APPROVED TENANT. Also for Sale.Home is also currently for SALE. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! 2019 Home Everything is NEW. LOWEST PRICE PER SQUARE FOOT AVAILABLE!! Welcome to Hilltop Reserve, K Hovnanian conveniently located just off 429 and 414. CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME!! Short distance to Maitland and Winter Garden and seconds from the New ADVENT HEALTH HOSPITAL. This ONE YEAR OLD home has all you could ask for. Once you open the door you are greeted with tons of natural light, large open dinning room, Open Family Room and Kitchen featuring a large Kitchen Island, Beautiful Grey 42" Cabinets,Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Stove, Walk in Pantry. Large Master Bedroom is located downstairs with spa like bathroom featuring dual sink and walk in closet. 1/2 Bath and a great small flex area for your imagination to take over. Upstairs Features a large game/flex room perfect for the family's video/playroom, 3 additional bedrooms and secondary full bathroom. Enjoy your extended outdoor lani perfect for family gatherings and weekend BBQ's. This house has been well maintained Community features community Pool, Club House, Play Ground.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

