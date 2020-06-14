Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

180 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL with garage

South Apopka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
990 Berry Leaf Ct.
990 Berry Leaf Court, South Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3047 sqft
990 Berry Leaf Ct. Available 06/15/20 Amazing 4/3 in Apopka! - This property will be available mid-June. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1231 Countrymen Court
1231 Countrymen Court, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1703 sqft
LIKE NEW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR / 2.5 BATH / 2 CAR GARAGE (APOPKA) - This Fabulous two-story, corner unit, Townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen. All tile on 1st floor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
1156 WINDY WAY
1156 Windy Way, South Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1396 sqft
Find yourself in this beautiful home! This home features beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, an open living area, and bay windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout.
Results within 1 mile of South Apopka

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1616 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Breckenridge
1 Unit Available
759 Longford Loop
759 Longford Loop, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
3234 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with another room minus a closet and a large loft area in the Breckenridge community of Apopka.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16 S CERVIDAE DRIVE
16 Cervidae Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1350 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom X 2 bathroom home offers an open living room perfect for entertain family and friends.
Results within 5 miles of South Apopka
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
16 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
912 Innovation Way
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
746 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8509 Sunlit Lane
8509 Sunlit Lane, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
8509 Sunlit Lane Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Northwest Orlando! - Check out this 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage and Fenced Backyard in Northwest Orlando! This home features vaulted ceilings in Living Room

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1035 Branchwood Dr
1035 Branchwood Drive, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200
839 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200 Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Altamonte Spgs - Condo - Crescent Place - 1 BDR 1 BATH Condo on 2nd floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3188 Barbados Ct
3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
3188 Barbados Ct Available 06/15/20 APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
490 Basking Ridge Court
490 Basking Ridge Court, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1273 sqft
490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolling Oaks
1 Unit Available
1548 Silver Fox Circle
1548 Silver Fox Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1924 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,924 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolling Oaks
1 Unit Available
1558 Jaguar Circle
1558 Jaguar Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1490 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
638 Wekiva Crest Dr.
638 Wekiva Crest Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2532 sqft
Well maintained two story house in Wekiva - Available Now - Fresh and clean property located in beautiful Apopka. Community is accessible to major roads, schools, and businesses. Mature landscaping throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1348 Golf Point Loop Orange County
1348 Golf Point Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1884 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN APOPKA - Popular floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. This home offers a dining room, a family room which opens to the screened porch and a kitchen with an eat-in area.
City Guide for South Apopka, FL

Apopka means "potato eating place." South Apopka is a small community just -- you guessed it -- south of Apopka in Central Florida. Because of its multi-million dollar foliage industry, Apopka is dubbed "The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," and it was also named by Forbes as one of the friendliest towns in the country.

South Apopka is not a town, but rather an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida, attached to Apopka. The population was 5,738 at the 2010 census, and all the residents live within an area that is 2.64 square miles large. It is part of the Orlando- Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located less than two miles south of Apopka (population 41,542) and 17 miles northwest of Orlando. It is really a suburb of Orlando and, to a lesser extent, Apopka. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Apopka, FL

South Apopka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

