180 Apartments for rent in South Apopka, FL with garage
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 35
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 9
Apopka means "potato eating place." South Apopka is a small community just -- you guessed it -- south of Apopka in Central Florida. Because of its multi-million dollar foliage industry, Apopka is dubbed "The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World," and it was also named by Forbes as one of the friendliest towns in the country.
South Apopka is not a town, but rather an unincorporated area in Orange County, Florida, attached to Apopka. The population was 5,738 at the 2010 census, and all the residents live within an area that is 2.64 square miles large. It is part of the Orlando- Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located less than two miles south of Apopka (population 41,542) and 17 miles northwest of Orlando. It is really a suburb of Orlando and, to a lesser extent, Apopka. See more
South Apopka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.