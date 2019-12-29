1908 CLARCONA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This three bedroom two bathroom block and brick home is MOVE IN READY. Features beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, granite, completely updated appliances and so much more. You need to see this to appreciate all this lovely home has to offer. Enjoy your peaceful Mature landscaping on this 2.30 acre lot. Don't miss out, call today! Rental Qualifications: No evictions, No Pets, Must be on your job for at least a year, Must have good credit of at least 550, $50 per adult application fee.