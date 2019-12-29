All apartments in South Apopka
Last updated December 29 2019

1908 CLARCONA ROAD

1908 Clarcona Road · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Clarcona Road, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom two bathroom block and brick home is MOVE IN READY. Features beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, granite, completely updated appliances and so much more. You need to see this to appreciate all this lovely home has to offer. Enjoy your peaceful Mature landscaping on this 2.30 acre lot. Don't miss out, call today! Rental Qualifications: No evictions, No Pets, Must be on your job for at least a year, Must have good credit of at least 550, $50 per adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 CLARCONA ROAD have any available units?
1908 CLARCONA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 1908 CLARCONA ROAD have?
Some of 1908 CLARCONA ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 CLARCONA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1908 CLARCONA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 CLARCONA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1908 CLARCONA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Apopka.
Does 1908 CLARCONA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1908 CLARCONA ROAD offers parking.
Does 1908 CLARCONA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 CLARCONA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 CLARCONA ROAD have a pool?
No, 1908 CLARCONA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1908 CLARCONA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1908 CLARCONA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 CLARCONA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 CLARCONA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 CLARCONA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 CLARCONA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

