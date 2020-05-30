All apartments in South Apopka
1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703

1641 Lucy Terry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Lucy Terry Avenue, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1.5 bath Single Family home in Apopka - This cute 3BR 1.5BA single family home has 18" ceramic tile floors throughout for easy upkeep. There is plenty of natural lighting throughout with windows in each room! The living/family room is spacious for everyday living. A separate dining area off the kitchen is perfect for your dining needs. The kitchen offers two pantry closets and plenty of cabinet space, gas range and standard refrigerator complete this space. Ceiling fans in each room! A one car (manual opening) garage with W/D hookup. This home is nestled on a corner lot with plenty of space in the fenced yard! Available for immediate move in once approved. Section 8 not accepted.

Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3891097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 have any available units?
1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 have?
Some of 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Apopka.
Does 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 does offer parking.
Does 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 have a pool?
No, 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 have accessible units?
No, 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703 does not have units with air conditioning.
