1641 Lucy Terry Ave., Apopka, FL 32703

3 bedroom 1.5 bath Single Family home in Apopka - This cute 3BR 1.5BA single family home has 18" ceramic tile floors throughout for easy upkeep. There is plenty of natural lighting throughout with windows in each room! The living/family room is spacious for everyday living. A separate dining area off the kitchen is perfect for your dining needs. The kitchen offers two pantry closets and plenty of cabinet space, gas range and standard refrigerator complete this space. Ceiling fans in each room! A one car (manual opening) garage with W/D hookup. This home is nestled on a corner lot with plenty of space in the fenced yard! Available for immediate move in once approved. Section 8 not accepted.



Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance.



No Pets Allowed



