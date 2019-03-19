All apartments in South Apopka
1626 Clarcona Rd

1626 Clarcona Road · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Clarcona Road, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d18a1c600b ----
Apopka 3br 2ba BONUS ROOM with 2 car carport and large fenced yard!! Located on Clarcona Road, this home features TILE FLOOR in living area, kitchen and bonus room, with NEW CARPET in bedrooms and hall. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, dining space just off the kitchen. Bath 2 has been updated. The spacious fenced in yard contains TWO STORAGE SHEDS and a large open patio space. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Owner will consider up to two pets, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Location is nearby to FL-414 and FL-429, allowing for easy commute, and is nearby to Lake Apopka. This home is READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home TODAY!!! *$100 off first month\'s rent, and application fees paid for by owner, for approved applicants if move in is on or before March 15th, 2019*

**COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING**
https://showmojo.com/l/d18a1c600b

Bonus Room
Storage Shed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Clarcona Rd have any available units?
1626 Clarcona Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 1626 Clarcona Rd have?
Some of 1626 Clarcona Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Clarcona Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Clarcona Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Clarcona Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Clarcona Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Clarcona Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Clarcona Rd offers parking.
Does 1626 Clarcona Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Clarcona Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Clarcona Rd have a pool?
No, 1626 Clarcona Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Clarcona Rd have accessible units?
No, 1626 Clarcona Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Clarcona Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Clarcona Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Clarcona Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Clarcona Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

