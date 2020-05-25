1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Check out this fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Apopka with an oversized yard. Plenty of room to park your cars! Rent is priced aggressively due to the fact that the carport will be under construction to be an attached mother in law/ master bedroom for the house that will be rented independently for $1000 per month. If both units desired, can be rented for $2,200 total. In-law will have separate driveway and entrance. Only thing that will be shared will be the utilities and the washer and dryer. Main house will be responsible for the electricity, hence the $1300 monthly price. Normally, this would rent out for $1500+, but due to the circumstances, we are reducing it to $1300! Make an appointment as fast as you can! RENT TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE!!! Will be open to sell at 299k, seller financing available as well!