Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:33 AM

1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD

1015 Apopka Boulevard · (321) 821-8446
Location

1015 Apopka Boulevard, South Apopka, FL 32703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Check out this fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Apopka with an oversized yard. Plenty of room to park your cars! Rent is priced aggressively due to the fact that the carport will be under construction to be an attached mother in law/ master bedroom for the house that will be rented independently for $1000 per month. If both units desired, can be rented for $2,200 total. In-law will have separate driveway and entrance. Only thing that will be shared will be the utilities and the washer and dryer. Main house will be responsible for the electricity, hence the $1300 monthly price. Normally, this would rent out for $1500+, but due to the circumstances, we are reducing it to $1300! Make an appointment as fast as you can! RENT TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE!!! Will be open to sell at 299k, seller financing available as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD have any available units?
1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Apopka.
Does 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 APOPKA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
