South Apopka, FL
1006 Alder Tree Dr
Last updated February 18 2020 at 2:08 AM

1006 Alder Tree Dr

1006 Alder Tree Drive
Location

1006 Alder Tree Drive, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

This gorgeous 5bd/4.5ba, 2 story home is located in the Friendly community of Hilltop Reserve in Apopka! It has a spacious gourmet kitchen with all stainelss steel appliances. Tons of counter and cabinet space and a pantry. It has carpet and tile flooring throughout with a separate formal dining room. It Also comes with a laudry room and a 2 car garage. Community pool and splash pad.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Alder Tree Dr have any available units?
1006 Alder Tree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 1006 Alder Tree Dr have?
Some of 1006 Alder Tree Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Alder Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Alder Tree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Alder Tree Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Alder Tree Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Alder Tree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Alder Tree Dr offers parking.
Does 1006 Alder Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Alder Tree Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Alder Tree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Alder Tree Dr has a pool.
Does 1006 Alder Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 1006 Alder Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Alder Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Alder Tree Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Alder Tree Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Alder Tree Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
