1006 Alder Tree Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This gorgeous 5bd/4.5ba, 2 story home is located in the Friendly community of Hilltop Reserve in Apopka! It has a spacious gourmet kitchen with all stainelss steel appliances. Tons of counter and cabinet space and a pantry. It has carpet and tile flooring throughout with a separate formal dining room. It Also comes with a laudry room and a 2 car garage. Community pool and splash pad.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.