633 AVENIDA DE MAYO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available May thru December! Fantastic vacation home in Siesta Village just a few blocks to beach. Fully equipped with heated pool, lanai, beach equipment and toys, bikes, coolers etc. This canal-front home is great for the aqua-tivities like fishing in the back yard or docking a boat. You'll love the proximity to world famous Siesta Village shops, entertainment and fine dining. Our village is notable for some of the best musicians. We welcome families and couples who want a quiet stay in a private residential location. Large groups and loud parties are not suited for this neighborhood so please respect the neighbors. The village is just a few blocks away if you need to party late.