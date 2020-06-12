All apartments in Siesta Key
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

633 AVENIDA DE MAYO

633 Avenida De Mayo · (941) 266-2684
Location

633 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Available May thru December! Fantastic vacation home in Siesta Village just a few blocks to beach. Fully equipped with heated pool, lanai, beach equipment and toys, bikes, coolers etc. This canal-front home is great for the aqua-tivities like fishing in the back yard or docking a boat. You'll love the proximity to world famous Siesta Village shops, entertainment and fine dining. Our village is notable for some of the best musicians. We welcome families and couples who want a quiet stay in a private residential location. Large groups and loud parties are not suited for this neighborhood so please respect the neighbors. The village is just a few blocks away if you need to party late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO have any available units?
633 AVENIDA DE MAYO has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO have?
Some of 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO currently offering any rent specials?
633 AVENIDA DE MAYO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO pet-friendly?
No, 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO offer parking?
Yes, 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO does offer parking.
Does 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO have a pool?
Yes, 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO has a pool.
Does 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO have accessible units?
No, 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not have accessible units.
Does 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 AVENIDA DE MAYO does not have units with air conditioning.
