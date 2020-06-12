/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM
123 Furnished Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117
117 Pass Key Rd, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
656 sqft
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 Available 07/06/20 Annual, turnkey furnished/short term or seasonal- 1 bedroom condo on Siesta Key with community beach!! - Annual, turnkey furnished/ short term or seasaon condo on Siesta Key, a magical place.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2450 sqft
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
516 BEACH ROAD
516 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1276 sqft
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-Spectacular Beachfront ground floor condo conveniently located just steps from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. 15 Minutes to Downtown Sarasota.This immaculate unit feels like a single-family home.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA
5316 Calle De Siesta, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1336 sqft
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000 The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home.
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5855 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1987 sqft
Turnkey Furnished Annual rental available at this updated 3 bedroom 3 bath Penthouse at Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club in the heart of Siesta Key. The unit is turnkey furnished and move in ready.
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY
340 Treasure Boat Way, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3250 sqft
Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4660 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This tastefully updated second story WATERFRONT condo on Siesta Key is available as an annual furnished rental starting May 1st. You'll enjoy the sunset year round from your living room, master bedroom and balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE
143 Whispering Sands Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1264 sqft
This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6005 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6005 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1210 sqft
JUST BECAME AVAILABLE FOR MARCH, 2019. Escape the cold on beautiful Siesta Key, Florida. 2 bedroom 2 bath villa at Provincial Gardens.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5226 CALLE DE COSTA RICA
5226 Calle De Costa Rica, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1100 sqft
Enjoy this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house, less than a two minute walk to all the shopping and dining options in Siesta Key Village and less than 5 minutes away from the #1 rated beach in the country, Siesta Key Beach.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
506 VENICE LANE
506 Venice Lane, Siesta Key, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
6326 sqft
Absolutely Stunning British West Indies Style Home located on the Grand Canal on Siesta Key. Siesta Key Beach has been voted #1 Beach in the world and the US several times.
Results within 1 mile of Siesta Key
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6512 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6512 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
2143 sqft
Enjoy the SPECTACULAR views of Florida’s #1 rated beach right from your living room and master bedroom! This beautifully furnished condo offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms. The master bedroom has full views right to the Gulf.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1300 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1855 sqft
RITZ BEACH RESIDENCES, available this summer/ fall and or a long term or annual rental. This is Living at its finest. This third floor condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a professionally decorated interior.
1 of 20
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1906 Siesta Dr.
1906 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1234 sqft
April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6451 ELMWOOD AVENUE
6451 Elmwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
645 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION Rental: $750/WEEK. $750/WEEK. MINIMUM 7 DAY stay. Monthly/Seasonal rent available.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD
6453 Hollywood Blvd, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1057 sqft
Adorable turnkey furnished, walk to the beach ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental. Available on a monthly basis. Dates and rates vary depending on season. Available from May 1st, 2020.
