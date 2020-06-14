Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL with garage

Siesta Key apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
752 TROPICAL CIRCLE
752 Tropical Circle, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2100 sqft
Easy to Show! Ready to live in Paradise? You won't find anything better than this four bed, two bath home just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach! This beautiful home is move-in ready.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
516 BEACH ROAD
516 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1276 sqft
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-Spectacular Beachfront ground floor condo conveniently located just steps from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. 15 Minutes to Downtown Sarasota.This immaculate unit feels like a single-family home.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE
1324 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large stunning updated 2 bedroom/3 baths villa with spectacular views of the Intracoastal and sunrises available as an annual rental. Two master bedroom suites with their own full baths. Bonus room can be used as a guest room or an office/den.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
144 AVENIDA VENECCIA
144 Avenida Veneccia, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2689 sqft
You deserve the best home Siesta Key has to offer……don’t you? The location of this sensational home makes it a popular place to live and relax. It is a stone’s throw to the Gulf of Mexico and a stone’s throw to the heart of Siesta Key Village.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE
1319 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1827 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS EVERY BOATER’S DREAM! EASY WALKING DISTANCE TO SIESTA BEACH WITH ITS OWN DEEDED BOAT DOCK and BIG MARINA WATER VIEWS, this bright and spacious 3/3 townhome affords the ideal island lifestyle.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
106 BEACH ROAD
106 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4257 sqft
South Beach Miami Style House right on Siesta Beach! Ultra luxurious rental available for annual or longer term seasonal rental. Just steps away from Siesta Key Village and all the amenities it has to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
633 AVENIDA DE MAYO
633 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1720 sqft
Available May thru December! Fantastic vacation home in Siesta Village just a few blocks to beach. Fully equipped with heated pool, lanai, beach equipment and toys, bikes, coolers etc.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
435 AVENIDA DE MAYO
435 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1576 sqft
Location, Location, Location. This home has ALL THE FEELS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
306 BEACH ROAD
306 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2041 sqft
This 3 bed / 2.5 bath vacation rental is a beautiful tri-level townhouse in one of the greatest locations on Siesta Key.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1002 GLEBE LANE
1002 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1808 sqft
This home has an incredible feel - vaulted ceiling in the main living area leads to the fully caged and screened outdoor living space complete with spa tub and heated saltwater pool.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5226 CALLE DE COSTA RICA
5226 Calle De Costa Rica, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1100 sqft
Enjoy this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house, less than a two minute walk to all the shopping and dining options in Siesta Key Village and less than 5 minutes away from the #1 rated beach in the country, Siesta Key Beach.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
5029 OXFORD DRIVE
5029 Oxford Drive, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,800
2905 sqft
Spectacular Siesta Key 4 Bed/2.5 Bath pool home on the Grand Canal. Spacious private courtyard with in-ground pool and expansive outdoor living area with covered lanai, half bath and outdoor shower. Marble floors, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Siesta Key

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
San Remo
1 Unit Available
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE
3544 San Remo Terrace, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6710 sqft
Lake Tahoe came to Sarasota Bay in 2009…and they built a house together. This spectacular, custom-designed home offers 2 full Master Suites, each with their own private terrace, and 3 guest suites for visiting family or friends.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1701 SIESTA DRIVE
1701 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
BUILT IN 1926! Cozy and quaint historical home minutes from the Siesta Key and Hillview. Step back in time in this cozy and relaxing home. Wonderful library. Enclosed garden/courtyard. Garage not available. Non smoking.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE
2050 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2936 sqft
Orchid Beach Club has a rare combination of the ultimate in luxury and easy living. The gym, gulf front pool and social rooms are the best. Call the concierge to book the massage room.
Results within 5 miles of Siesta Key
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3717 Rilma Ave
3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1242 sqft
This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

