5029 OXFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage internet access

Spectacular Siesta Key 4 Bed/2.5 Bath pool home on the Grand Canal. Spacious private courtyard with in-ground pool and expansive outdoor living area with covered lanai, half bath and outdoor shower. Marble floors, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar. Elegant dining room with views overlooking the canal. Large living room with fireplace and big screen. Huge Master suite with walk in closet and Master bath with dual sinks and glass block shower. 3 guest bedrooms on the opposite side of this spacious home. Private boat dock with seating. Minutes to Siesta Village and one of the top rated beaches in the US. One small pet (dog) not to exceed 25# with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 considered. No cats or birds. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.