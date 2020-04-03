All apartments in Siesta Key
Siesta Key, FL
5029 OXFORD DRIVE
5029 OXFORD DRIVE

5029 Oxford Drive · (941) 727-2800
Location

5029 Oxford Drive, Siesta Key, FL 34242
Siesta Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2905 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spectacular Siesta Key 4 Bed/2.5 Bath pool home on the Grand Canal. Spacious private courtyard with in-ground pool and expansive outdoor living area with covered lanai, half bath and outdoor shower. Marble floors, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar. Elegant dining room with views overlooking the canal. Large living room with fireplace and big screen. Huge Master suite with walk in closet and Master bath with dual sinks and glass block shower. 3 guest bedrooms on the opposite side of this spacious home. Private boat dock with seating. Minutes to Siesta Village and one of the top rated beaches in the US. One small pet (dog) not to exceed 25# with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 considered. No cats or birds. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 OXFORD DRIVE have any available units?
5029 OXFORD DRIVE has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5029 OXFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 5029 OXFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 OXFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5029 OXFORD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 OXFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5029 OXFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 5029 OXFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5029 OXFORD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5029 OXFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5029 OXFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 OXFORD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5029 OXFORD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5029 OXFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5029 OXFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 OXFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 OXFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 OXFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5029 OXFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
