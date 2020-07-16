903 Waybourne Way

Amenities

3/2.5 Newly Renovated Home In Colony Cove At The Crossings - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath two-story single-family home in Colony Cove at The Crossings. Kitchen features all new cabinetry with ample space and beautiful quartz countertops as well as brand new stainless appliances. Freshly remodeled bathrooms with all new tile, fixtures and cabinetry. There are 2,136 total square feet, with 1,710 square feet under air. Spacious layout with combined living and dining room and an interior laundry closet with washer/dryer included. Two-story unit with master on the first floor and the remaining bedrooms upstairs. Two-car garage and fenced back yard area. Conveniently located close to Lake Mary shopping, dining, and entertainment. Community amenities include a children's playground, picnic area, pool, and only a short walk to the Seminole trail.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



