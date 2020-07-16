All apartments in Seminole County
903 Waybourne Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

903 Waybourne Way

903 Waybourne Way · (407) 896-1200 ext. 240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

903 Waybourne Way, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 903 Waybourne Way · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1712 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
3/2.5 Newly Renovated Home In Colony Cove At The Crossings - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath two-story single-family home in Colony Cove at The Crossings. Kitchen features all new cabinetry with ample space and beautiful quartz countertops as well as brand new stainless appliances. Freshly remodeled bathrooms with all new tile, fixtures and cabinetry. There are 2,136 total square feet, with 1,710 square feet under air. Spacious layout with combined living and dining room and an interior laundry closet with washer/dryer included. Two-story unit with master on the first floor and the remaining bedrooms upstairs. Two-car garage and fenced back yard area. Conveniently located close to Lake Mary shopping, dining, and entertainment. Community amenities include a children's playground, picnic area, pool, and only a short walk to the Seminole trail.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5788474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Waybourne Way have any available units?
903 Waybourne Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 903 Waybourne Way have?
Some of 903 Waybourne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Waybourne Way currently offering any rent specials?
903 Waybourne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Waybourne Way pet-friendly?
No, 903 Waybourne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 903 Waybourne Way offer parking?
Yes, 903 Waybourne Way offers parking.
Does 903 Waybourne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Waybourne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Waybourne Way have a pool?
Yes, 903 Waybourne Way has a pool.
Does 903 Waybourne Way have accessible units?
No, 903 Waybourne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Waybourne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Waybourne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Waybourne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Waybourne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
