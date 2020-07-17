8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE

Amenities
2012 Luxury custom built with lots of upgrades. 2.2acres perfectly square 2-sided conservation & private fish/turtle pond. Dead end. Dirt Road w/ 5 houses total. RV, trailer, boat, golf cart & other allowed. Zoned for horses. Oversized garage w/insulated door & openers. Entry from garage with hooks & bench. Wood floors throughout downstairs except in baths. 3/2 downstairs. Master bedroom w/ walking closet & more. Huge kitchen w/upgraded kitchenaid new stained steal appliances including double oven & 3door fridge. Lots of tall cabinets, double pantry & kennel under the stairs. very big desk/dry bar with drawers, file cabinets at desk & above. Granite counter tops & wood cabinet throughout. 4x4.5 island w/sitting w/lots of storage. High sitting counter between kitchen & family room. 22x26 carpeted den upstairs w/shelves, 1/2 bathroom & gym and the 4th room. Large enclosure screened pool w/covered sitting area as extension to family R. Pebble finished salt pool w/beach, stone water fall, pavers & built-in chimney. Amazing view, private, peaceful & quite. Ground maintenance included lawn, tress & Pond. Great for entertainment. Very easy maintenance inside & out. Oversized laundry room by bedrooms with cabinets, sink & Washer and Dryer W/drawers. A unique property. None like it. Live in a very quite area and yet within a mile from everything. Horse, trailer, boat... all welcome!