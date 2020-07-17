8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

2012 Luxury custom built with lots of upgrades. 2.2acres perfectly square 2-sided conservation & private fish/turtle pond. Dead end. Dirt Road w/ 5 houses total. RV, trailer, boat, golf cart & other allowed. Zoned for horses. Oversized garage w/insulated door & openers. Entry from garage with hooks & bench. Wood floors throughout downstairs except in baths. 3/2 downstairs. Master bedroom w/ walking closet & more. Huge kitchen w/upgraded kitchenaid new stained steal appliances including double oven & 3door fridge. Lots of tall cabinets, double pantry & kennel under the stairs. very big desk/dry bar with drawers, file cabinets at desk & above. Granite counter tops & wood cabinet throughout. 4x4.5 island w/sitting w/lots of storage. High sitting counter between kitchen & family room. 22x26 carpeted den upstairs w/shelves, 1/2 bathroom & gym and the 4th room. Large enclosure screened pool w/covered sitting area as extension to family R. Pebble finished salt pool w/beach, stone water fall, pavers & built-in chimney. Amazing view, private, peaceful & quite. Ground maintenance included lawn, tress & Pond. Great for entertainment. Very easy maintenance inside & out. Oversized laundry room by bedrooms with cabinets, sink & Washer and Dryer W/drawers. A unique property. None like it. Live in a very quite area and yet within a mile from everything. Horse, trailer, boat... all welcome!