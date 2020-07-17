All apartments in Seminole County
8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE

8021 Golden Hawk Cove · (407) 497-9895
Location

8021 Golden Hawk Cove, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,999

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3130 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2012 Luxury custom built with lots of upgrades. 2.2acres perfectly square 2-sided conservation & private fish/turtle pond. Dead end. Dirt Road w/ 5 houses total. RV, trailer, boat, golf cart & other allowed. Zoned for horses. Oversized garage w/insulated door & openers. Entry from garage with hooks & bench. Wood floors throughout downstairs except in baths. 3/2 downstairs. Master bedroom w/ walking closet & more. Huge kitchen w/upgraded kitchenaid new stained steal appliances including double oven & 3door fridge. Lots of tall cabinets, double pantry & kennel under the stairs. very big desk/dry bar with drawers, file cabinets at desk & above. Granite counter tops & wood cabinet throughout. 4x4.5 island w/sitting w/lots of storage. High sitting counter between kitchen & family room. 22x26 carpeted den upstairs w/shelves, 1/2 bathroom & gym and the 4th room. Large enclosure screened pool w/covered sitting area as extension to family R. Pebble finished salt pool w/beach, stone water fall, pavers & built-in chimney. Amazing view, private, peaceful & quite. Ground maintenance included lawn, tress & Pond. Great for entertainment. Very easy maintenance inside & out. Oversized laundry room by bedrooms with cabinets, sink & Washer and Dryer W/drawers. A unique property. None like it. Live in a very quite area and yet within a mile from everything. Horse, trailer, boat... all welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE have any available units?
8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE have?
Some of 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE currently offering any rent specials?
8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE pet-friendly?
No, 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE offer parking?
Yes, 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE offers parking.
Does 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE have a pool?
Yes, 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE has a pool.
Does 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE have accessible units?
No, 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8021 GOLDEN HAWK COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
