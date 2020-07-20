Amenities

Fully Renovated 4/2 Home FOR RENT in highly sought after Forest Brook @ Maitland! - Welcome to 767 Forest Glen Ct - in Maitland!



This spacious 4/2 home has been fully renovated and includes:



- Brand NEW kitchen Cabinets

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel appliances

- NEW Wood-like tile throughout living areas

- 2 car garage

- SPLIT floor plan!!!

- Fenced backyard

- New carpet in bedrooms

- Gorgeous master bathroom featuring HGTV-like walk-in shower!

- Lawn Service Included



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



