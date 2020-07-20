All apartments in Seminole County
Seminole County, FL
767 Forest Glen Ct
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

767 Forest Glen Ct

767 Forest Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

767 Forest Glen Court, Seminole County, FL 32751

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Renovated 4/2 Home FOR RENT in highly sought after Forest Brook @ Maitland! - Welcome to 767 Forest Glen Ct - in Maitland!

This spacious 4/2 home has been fully renovated and includes:

- Brand NEW kitchen Cabinets
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel appliances
- NEW Wood-like tile throughout living areas
- 2 car garage
- SPLIT floor plan!!!
- Fenced backyard
- New carpet in bedrooms
- Gorgeous master bathroom featuring HGTV-like walk-in shower!
- Lawn Service Included

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4988019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Forest Glen Ct have any available units?
767 Forest Glen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 767 Forest Glen Ct have?
Some of 767 Forest Glen Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Forest Glen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
767 Forest Glen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Forest Glen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Forest Glen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 767 Forest Glen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 767 Forest Glen Ct offers parking.
Does 767 Forest Glen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 Forest Glen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Forest Glen Ct have a pool?
No, 767 Forest Glen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 767 Forest Glen Ct have accessible units?
No, 767 Forest Glen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Forest Glen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Forest Glen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Forest Glen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 Forest Glen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
