5105 CYPRESS BRANCH POINT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Commuter's Dream! Hop on the 417 and be downtown, Orlando Airport in minutes Take the back roads and be in Winter Park or Rollins College! Gated Community w/amenities & the Seminole Cross Trail runs right through it! Lovely pond view! Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, 42" cabinets w/crown molding,. 1st Floor is completely tiled flooring. Master retreat w/tub & separate shower, dual sinks, European vanity height, & walk-in closet. No large dogs. Must have a 635+ credit score and make 3x the rent.