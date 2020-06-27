5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1350 per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision. This property is close to the community pool. This 2 bdrms , 2.5 bath features a huge 2 Master Suite, Spacious kitchen, single car garage, spacious rooms, upgrade flooring through the home, privacy fence in the back. microwave, ceiling fans and all appliances are included.

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Unit images Edit



This spacious town home has a super location, only minutes from UCF, Oviedo Town Center, Winter Park, and easy access to 417, UCF, Research Pkwy. Community Pool and 1 Community Playground, fitness trail equipment around the large pond with gorgeous lighted fountain, has a cozy cabana area, mailbox kiosk area with second pond was beautiful fountain. No Pets No Smoking; Application Fee is $35 per applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the residency. Security Deposit $1350

YEAR BUILT

2004

This spacious town home has a super location, only minutes from UCF, Oviedo Town Center, Winter Park, and easy access to 417, UCF, Research Pkwy. Community Pool and 1 Community Playground, fitness trail equipment around the large pond with gorgeous lighted fountain, has a cozy cabana area, mailbox kiosk area with second pond was beautiful fountain. No Pets No Smoking; Application Fee is $35 per applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the residency. Security Deposit $1350 NO PETS

YEAR BUILT

2004