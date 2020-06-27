All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont.
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:41 AM

5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont

5094 Monticello Heights Lane · (321) 274-2496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5094 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1350 per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision. This property is close to the community pool. This 2 bdrms , 2.5 bath features a huge 2 Master Suite, Spacious kitchen, single car garage, spacious rooms, upgrade flooring through the home, privacy fence in the back. microwave, ceiling fans and all appliances are included.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Unit images Edit

This spacious town home has a super location, only minutes from UCF, Oviedo Town Center, Winter Park, and easy access to 417, UCF, Research Pkwy. Community Pool and 1 Community Playground, fitness trail equipment around the large pond with gorgeous lighted fountain, has a cozy cabana area, mailbox kiosk area with second pond was beautiful fountain. No Pets No Smoking; Application Fee is $35 per applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the residency. Security Deposit $1350
YEAR BUILT
2004
This spacious town home has a super location, only minutes from UCF, Oviedo Town Center, Winter Park, and easy access to 417, UCF, Research Pkwy. Community Pool and 1 Community Playground, fitness trail equipment around the large pond with gorgeous lighted fountain, has a cozy cabana area, mailbox kiosk area with second pond was beautiful fountain. No Pets No Smoking; Application Fee is $35 per applicant over the age of 18 that will be residing in the residency. Security Deposit $1350 NO PETS
YEAR BUILT
2004

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont have any available units?
5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont have?
Some of 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont currently offering any rent specials?
5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont pet-friendly?
No, 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont offer parking?
Yes, 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont offers parking.
Does 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont have a pool?
Yes, 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont has a pool.
Does 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont have accessible units?
No, 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont does not have accessible units.
Does 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont has units with dishwashers.
Does 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5094 Monticello Heights Lane - 5094 Mont has units with air conditioning.
