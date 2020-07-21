4829 Shoreline Cir Fl 32771

Amenities
Beautiful Home for Rent - Property Id: 138229
Enjoy this under 2900 sq ft pool home. Lake Forest Community. Travertine and wood floors thru out. Huge kitchen with lots of cupboard spaces.Loft on the second floor. Gas range. Side entry garage. New a/c units installed. Gated community. Clubhouse facilities. Tenant takes care of pool and ground/lawn maintenance. Less than ten minutes drive to 1-4, shopping and restaurants. Owner request no pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138229p
Property Id 138229
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5029466)