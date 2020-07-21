445 MAINSAIL COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled, fully fenced 3BR 2 bath w/2 car garage in A School District in Lake Mary! GREAT Location - Extra deep lot with privacy so you can enjoy any spare time you have! New kitchen includes maple raised panel cabinets w/42" uppers, new counter tops, SxS fridge w/water/ice in the door, newer SS range and microwave, cast iron sink. All bedrooms are laminate floorings. Master suite boasts walk in closet, Master Bath includes garden tub, separate tiled shower with shower seat, large double sink vanity - all NEW cabinets and countertops in both baths. Extra large secondary bedrooms. Large screen porch has 2 fans and overlooks extensive back yard and conservation area to one side. Lawn care and Pest Control included.