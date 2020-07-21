All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated December 1 2019 at 3:35 PM

445 MAINSAIL COURT

445 Mainsail Court · No Longer Available
Location

445 Mainsail Court, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled, fully fenced 3BR 2 bath w/2 car garage in A School District in Lake Mary! GREAT Location - Extra deep lot with privacy so you can enjoy any spare time you have! New kitchen includes maple raised panel cabinets w/42" uppers, new counter tops, SxS fridge w/water/ice in the door, newer SS range and microwave, cast iron sink. All bedrooms are laminate floorings. Master suite boasts walk in closet, Master Bath includes garden tub, separate tiled shower with shower seat, large double sink vanity - all NEW cabinets and countertops in both baths. Extra large secondary bedrooms. Large screen porch has 2 fans and overlooks extensive back yard and conservation area to one side. Lawn care and Pest Control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 MAINSAIL COURT have any available units?
445 MAINSAIL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 445 MAINSAIL COURT have?
Some of 445 MAINSAIL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 MAINSAIL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
445 MAINSAIL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 MAINSAIL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 445 MAINSAIL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 445 MAINSAIL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 445 MAINSAIL COURT offers parking.
Does 445 MAINSAIL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 MAINSAIL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 MAINSAIL COURT have a pool?
No, 445 MAINSAIL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 445 MAINSAIL COURT have accessible units?
No, 445 MAINSAIL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 445 MAINSAIL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 MAINSAIL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 MAINSAIL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 MAINSAIL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
