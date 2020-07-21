All apartments in Seminole County
3658 CARUSO PLACE

3658 Caruso Place · No Longer Available
Location

3658 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL 32765

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Town House near UCF - Close to UCF! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Hawthorne Glen. All bedrooms upstairs. Living/dining combo. Fully equipped kitchen with built in desk. 1 car garage, 1480 sqft, lake view. Includes lawn care and community pool. Washer/dryer included. Freshly painted, tile in the kitchen and entry area. Brand new carpets.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE4126714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3658 CARUSO PLACE have any available units?
3658 CARUSO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 3658 CARUSO PLACE have?
Some of 3658 CARUSO PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3658 CARUSO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3658 CARUSO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3658 CARUSO PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3658 CARUSO PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3658 CARUSO PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3658 CARUSO PLACE offers parking.
Does 3658 CARUSO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3658 CARUSO PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3658 CARUSO PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3658 CARUSO PLACE has a pool.
Does 3658 CARUSO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3658 CARUSO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3658 CARUSO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3658 CARUSO PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3658 CARUSO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3658 CARUSO PLACE has units with air conditioning.
