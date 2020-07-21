3658 CARUSO PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Town House near UCF - Close to UCF! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Hawthorne Glen. All bedrooms upstairs. Living/dining combo. Fully equipped kitchen with built in desk. 1 car garage, 1480 sqft, lake view. Includes lawn care and community pool. Washer/dryer included. Freshly painted, tile in the kitchen and entry area. Brand new carpets.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



(RLNE4126714)