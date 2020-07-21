All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated August 3 2019 at 3:51 PM

348 HOWARD BOULEVARD

348 Howard Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

348 Howard Blvd, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, an extended drive, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a lush-green lawn, a screened-in patio area, a privacy fence, and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features laminate flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout, and cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD have any available units?
348 HOWARD BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
348 HOWARD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 HOWARD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
