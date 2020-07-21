348 HOWARD BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, an extended drive, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a lush-green lawn, a screened-in patio area, a privacy fence, and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features laminate flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, an open layout, and cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.