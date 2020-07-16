3442 FERNLAKE PLACE

Amenities
Custom executive 4 bed 3.5 bath Alaqua Lakes home with conservation views on a private lot. Bonus office and media room, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets in kitchen and baths, side-entry 3 car garage, fully fenced with heated pool and spa. Covered lanai, screened pool area and covered porch. 24 hr manned gated golf course community with tennis courts and other exclusive amenities. Just minutes to local shopping and restaurants. Pool and lawn service and washer/dryer included in rent. Pets OK (some restrictions may apply).