3442 FERNLAKE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Custom executive 4 bed 3.5 bath Alaqua Lakes home with conservation views on a private lot. Bonus office and media room, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets in kitchen and baths, side-entry 3 car garage, fully fenced with heated pool and spa. Covered lanai, screened pool area and covered porch. 24 hr manned gated golf course community with tennis courts and other exclusive amenities. Just minutes to local shopping and restaurants. Pool and lawn service and washer/dryer included in rent. Pets OK (some restrictions may apply).