Seminole County, FL
3442 FERNLAKE PLACE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

3442 FERNLAKE PLACE

3442 Fernlake Place · (407) 587-5701
Location

3442 Fernlake Place, Seminole County, FL 32779
Alaqua Lakes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3862 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Custom executive 4 bed 3.5 bath Alaqua Lakes home with conservation views on a private lot. Bonus office and media room, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets in kitchen and baths, side-entry 3 car garage, fully fenced with heated pool and spa. Covered lanai, screened pool area and covered porch. 24 hr manned gated golf course community with tennis courts and other exclusive amenities. Just minutes to local shopping and restaurants. Pool and lawn service and washer/dryer included in rent. Pets OK (some restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE have any available units?
3442 FERNLAKE PLACE has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE have?
Some of 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3442 FERNLAKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE offers parking.
Does 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE has a pool.
Does 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 FERNLAKE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
