2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE

2038 Crowley Cir W · No Longer Available
Location

2038 Crowley Cir W, Seminole County, FL 32779

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land. Located within the coveted Markham Woods corridor in the highly rated Seminole County School District. The entire home has been outfitted with new flooring, new paint - interior and exterior including the interior of the garage. New lush landscaping, long driveway, and enclosed patio and pool deck. The large master bedroom has two closets, double sinks and a separate shower in the bathroom. There is also a 2nd bathroom with double sinks. All bathrooms have been renovated with new counters and faucets. This home also includes new ceiling fans in each bedroom. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a double oven, granite counters, and a large center island. Moreover, the home features a stone wood burning fireplace, French glass doors leading to the exterior of the home, solid wood double front doors, screened Lanai and much more. A/C is 4 years old. Roof 9 years old. Septic Tank emptied in 2018. Enjoy No HOA fees. This property may be under audio/visual surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE have any available units?
2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE have?
Some of 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
