2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land. Located within the coveted Markham Woods corridor in the highly rated Seminole County School District. The entire home has been outfitted with new flooring, new paint - interior and exterior including the interior of the garage. New lush landscaping, long driveway, and enclosed patio and pool deck. The large master bedroom has two closets, double sinks and a separate shower in the bathroom. There is also a 2nd bathroom with double sinks. All bathrooms have been renovated with new counters and faucets. This home also includes new ceiling fans in each bedroom. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a double oven, granite counters, and a large center island. Moreover, the home features a stone wood burning fireplace, French glass doors leading to the exterior of the home, solid wood double front doors, screened Lanai and much more. A/C is 4 years old. Roof 9 years old. Septic Tank emptied in 2018. Enjoy No HOA fees. This property may be under audio/visual surveillance.