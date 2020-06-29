All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205

1909 Summer Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
Oviedo-2/2 Second Floor condo-Villas at Lakeside! - You will love this second floor 2 bedroom, 2 baths condo in the Villas at Lakeside in Oviedo. With new laminate floors in the living areas, laminate in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths-cleaning is simple and easy! The white kitchen appliances, with the exception of a microwave, give the condo a light, airy feeling. The master bedroom features a garden tub and both bedrooms have more than enough closet space. You will enjoy relaxing on your balcony with a view of the conservation area! The community features a pool, clubhouse and fitness center and Red Bug Lake Rd and the 417 are just minutes away! No Roommates!

Features-Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher (no microwave), Washer and dryer, Laminate and Tile floors, Balcony, 1-35lb or less-Non-Aggressive breed Pet allowed-*Owner Approval Needed, Community-Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness, Water/Sewer/Trash included

Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Driver’s License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4082350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 have any available units?
1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 have?
Some of 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 offer parking?
No, 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 have accessible units?
Yes, 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 has accessible units.
Does 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Summer Club Dr Unit 205 does not have units with air conditioning.
