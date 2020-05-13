All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 1743 Semoran North Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1743 Semoran North Circle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

1743 Semoran North Circle

1743 Semoran North Circle · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1743 Semoran North Circle, Seminole County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,369

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
volleyball court
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in Winter Park, Florida, We provide optimum comfort and ease of living. Just minutes from the greatest shopping and attractions Winter Park has to offer. This lively community provides easy access to a diverse mix of stores, restaurants, and entertainment that fit your life style. Simplify your life with online service requests and rent payment options, unwind by the refreshing pool, or take your dog to the dog park and let your furry friend roam free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Semoran North Circle have any available units?
1743 Semoran North Circle has a unit available for $1,369 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1743 Semoran North Circle have?
Some of 1743 Semoran North Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Semoran North Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Semoran North Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Semoran North Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 Semoran North Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1743 Semoran North Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1743 Semoran North Circle offers parking.
Does 1743 Semoran North Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 Semoran North Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Semoran North Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1743 Semoran North Circle has a pool.
Does 1743 Semoran North Circle have accessible units?
No, 1743 Semoran North Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Semoran North Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 Semoran North Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 Semoran North Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 Semoran North Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1743 Semoran North Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity