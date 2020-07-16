All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP

1401 Auburn Green Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP Available 08/01/20 Spacious home in Country Lane! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Family Home located in Country Lane subdivision! You enter the home into open Living Room/Dining Room combination with vaulted ceilings. Dining room and Kitchen also overlook an additional screened patio. The Master suite has an open atrium that also opens to the Mater bath for tons of natural light. Washer and Dryer included. Country Lane subdivision boasts a large lakefront community park, tennis courts, and large tree shaded playground with updated equipment. Highly rated Seminole county schools. Available August 2020.

Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance. This house is currently Tenant Occupied. 24-48 hour notice is required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3423720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have any available units?
1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have?
Some of 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP offer parking?
No, 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have a pool?
No, 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 AUBURN GREEN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
