137 Villa Di Este Ter #105

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Near Heathrow - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community of Notting Hill! You will feel right at home the moment you step in this home! SPACIOUS living area highlights built-in shelving, crown molding throughout and beautiful wood-like floors. The open CHARMING kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. The home features a dining area directly off the kitchen and a separate formal dining area off the foyer. Master suite features a large walk in closet and bathroom, and a screened in patio and all rooms are generous in size and also feature the beautiful floors.



THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! This community offers two large pools, a large clubhouse with a billiards, tennis court, playground and exercise facility. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, SunRail, Wekiva walking trail, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable per owner approval. Professionally LEASED by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



