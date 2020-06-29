All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

137 Villa Di Este Ter #105

137 Villa Di Este Terrace · (407) 258-1332
Location

137 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo in Lake Mary, FL! Near Heathrow - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the upscale community of Notting Hill! You will feel right at home the moment you step in this home! SPACIOUS living area highlights built-in shelving, crown molding throughout and beautiful wood-like floors. The open CHARMING kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. The home features a dining area directly off the kitchen and a separate formal dining area off the foyer. Master suite features a large walk in closet and bathroom, and a screened in patio and all rooms are generous in size and also feature the beautiful floors.

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! This community offers two large pools, a large clubhouse with a billiards, tennis court, playground and exercise facility. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, SunRail, Wekiva walking trail, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable per owner approval. Professionally LEASED by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE5389530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 have any available units?
137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 have?
Some of 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 currently offering any rent specials?
137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 is pet friendly.
Does 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 offer parking?
No, 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 does not offer parking.
Does 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 have a pool?
Yes, 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 has a pool.
Does 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 have accessible units?
No, 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Villa Di Este Ter #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
