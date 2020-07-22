All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1227 Las Cruces Drive

1227 Las Cruces Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1227 Las Cruces Drive, Seminole County, FL 32708
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
- Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath, pool home located in Sunrise Estates in Winter Springs and zoned for good Seminole county schools. The home has wood flooring throughout, a beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a double ovens and granite counters, sliding doors to the brick paved patio and screen enclosed pool and spa. Home has a tankless water heater, water softener and a new roof in September. Sunrise Estates offers lots of open green space and playground. Rent includes lawn and pool maintenance.

(RLNE5251297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Las Cruces Drive have any available units?
1227 Las Cruces Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1227 Las Cruces Drive have?
Some of 1227 Las Cruces Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Las Cruces Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Las Cruces Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Las Cruces Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Las Cruces Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1227 Las Cruces Drive offer parking?
No, 1227 Las Cruces Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Las Cruces Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Las Cruces Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Las Cruces Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1227 Las Cruces Drive has a pool.
Does 1227 Las Cruces Drive have accessible units?
No, 1227 Las Cruces Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Las Cruces Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Las Cruces Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Las Cruces Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Las Cruces Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
