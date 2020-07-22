1227 Las Cruces Drive

Amenities

- Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath, pool home located in Sunrise Estates in Winter Springs and zoned for good Seminole county schools. The home has wood flooring throughout, a beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a double ovens and granite counters, sliding doors to the brick paved patio and screen enclosed pool and spa. Home has a tankless water heater, water softener and a new roof in September. Sunrise Estates offers lots of open green space and playground. Rent includes lawn and pool maintenance.



