11 Luxury Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL
Longboat Key Club
435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE
435 L Ambiance Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2385 sqft
LUXURY LIVING...behind the gates of LONGBOAT KEY CLUB. Spacious two bedroom, 3 bath condo with a FABULOUS VIEW OF THE GULF OF MEXICO and the SARASOTA BAY FRONT.
1241 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2650 sqft
The Water Club on Longboat Key is one of the best buildings in this location. This condo is available for a three month minimum stay.
687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY
687 Jungle Queen Way, Longboat Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3567 sqft
Relax in tranquility and style in this fabulous and contemporary architect-designed canal home on Longboat Key.
Results within 5 miles of Longboat Key
San Remo
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE
3544 San Remo Terrace, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
6710 sqft
Stunning Sarasota waterfront property. Prime location in desirable West-of-Trail San Remo Estates with spectacular bay/intra-coastal views. This property is for sale as well. 2mi from Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
106 BEACH ROAD
106 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4257 sqft
South Beach Miami Style House right on Siesta Beach! Ultra luxurious rental available for annual or longer term seasonal rental. Just steps away from Siesta Key Village and all the amenities it has to offer.
529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE
529 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$17,500
4546 sqft
BOATER'S PARADISE! With dramatic water views from every room this spacious move in ready 6 bedroom 5 bath home is located in the highly sought after waterfront community of Key Royale and boasts 4,500 square feet of living space.
Lido Key
2050 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE
2050 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2936 sqft
Orchid Beach Club has a rare combination of the ultimate in luxury and easy living. The gym, gulf front pool and social rooms are the best. Call the concierge to book the massage room.
Siesta Beach
506 VENICE LANE
506 Venice Lane, Siesta Key, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
6326 sqft
Absolutely Stunning British West Indies Style Home located on the Grand Canal on Siesta Key. Siesta Key Beach has been voted #1 Beach in the world and the US several times.
1111 RITZ CARLTON DRIVE
1111 Ritz Carlton Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
2170 sqft
RITZ-CARLTON in downtown SARASOTA. The ultimate in LUXURY living. Enjoy all of the amenities this property has to offer which includes the GOLD MEMBERSHIP available to you.
Results within 10 miles of Longboat Key
6512 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6512 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2143 sqft
Enjoy the SPECTACULAR views of Florida’s #1 rated beach right from your living room and master bedroom! This beautifully furnished condo offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms. The master bedroom has full views right to the Gulf.
7798 HOLIDAY DRIVE
7798 Holiday Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
2947 sqft
Pure SERENITY in this lovely ranch style home located on a breathtaking stretch of LITTLE SARASOTA BAY. Three bedrooms, three baths, large home tastefully decorated, fully equipped kitchen with all the conveniences of home.
