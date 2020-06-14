/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM
228 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
5871 PALM LANE
5871 Palm Lane, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH RENTAL APARTMENT ON THIRD FLOOR IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, GAMES, LAUNDRY MACHINES, SWIMMING POOL, ELEVATOR, ETC.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2061 CANAL DRIVE
2061 Canal Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
576 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION AND A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. A 55+ COMMUNITY, HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, ACTIVITIES AND GAMES.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6027 ARLENE WAY
6027 Arlene Way, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
891 sqft
AVAILABLE 2021 SEASONAL RENTAL. MUST BE MINIMUM 90 DAYS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Could be a short term rental or annual rental after January 2021. Cute Villa in 55+ plus community right next door to the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5903 43RD STREET W
5903 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED VILLA ON THE IMG GOLF COURSE. PRIVATE POOL (MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT). GREAT VIEWS OF A LAKE AND WIDE OPEN FAIRWAYS! SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH THEIR OWN BATHS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor FURNISHED condo located in Morton Village. This is a 55+ community. 2BR/2BA assigned parking. Heated community pool. Great location by plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Short ride to Gorgeous Anna Maria Island.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
4721 61st Ave Dr W
4721 61st Avenue Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1945 sqft
Anual rental where you can afford to dwell well! Location is key in this furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with private pool, tucked away in Palm Court Villas.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6308 PELICAN DRIVE
6308 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1691 sqft
This furnished annual rental includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi and use of the community pools and spa! The 3 bed, 2 bath villa features an updated kitchen with pantry, spacious layout with split floor-plan and a gorgeous enclosed back patio,
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
716 49TH AVENUE W
716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3706 54TH DRIVE W
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
731 OAKVIEW DRIVE
731 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath ground level end unit with detached carport. Located in Wildewood Springs which is a very quiet but active community.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3844 59TH AVENUE W
3844 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3503 AVENIDA MADERA
3503 Avenida Madera, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2259 sqft
Will also lease on an annual basis, furnished or unfurnished. Two bedroom, two bath plus den/office.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6116 43RD STREET W
6116 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1178 sqft
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY-APRIL, 2020 AND WINTER 2020-2021. Nicely furnished ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Bradenton TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with tile and carpet floors. TV, internet, electric, and water included.
Results within 5 miles of Bayshore Gardens
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4234 63rd Terrace East
4234 63rd Terrace East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1834 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bathroom Beautiful Turnkey Furnished Home 55+ Community - Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy one of Sarasota's most sought after 55+ Community! This home is ready for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3804 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1133 sqft
BEACH-SIDE CONDO RENTAL. Stunning beach views from this sunny and bright 2nd floor condo only steps to the beach! 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished unit with lovely Gulf views from kitchen, dining room, living room and master bedroom.
Similar Pages
Bayshore Gardens 1 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayshore Gardens 3 Bedrooms
Bayshore Gardens Apartments with BalconyBayshore Gardens Apartments with GymBayshore Gardens Apartments with ParkingBayshore Gardens Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL