Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:45 PM
115 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sarasota Springs, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3245 BENEVA ROAD
3245 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
694 sqft
Turnkey furnished condo available for a short term reservation. Located in the desired Village Brooke community.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 BENEVA TERRACE
2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3231 BENEVA ROAD
3231 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo has newer paint, carpet, and furnishings. Two community heated pools, 2 community tennis courts. Quiet complex.
Results within 1 mile of Sarasota Springs
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4197 REFLECTIONS PKWY
4197 Reflections Parkway, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1785 sqft
This beautiful peaceful centrally located 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den home in Gated Villa Rosa comes fully turnkey furnished.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5377 CRESTLAKE BOULEVARD
5377 Crestlake Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1032 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON! VILLA! One level 2 bedroom, 2 baths with a one car garage. Wonderful water view, very spacious, easy access to Siesta Key, downtown and I-75. Furnished three month seasonal rental.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5479 KELLY DRIVE
5479 Kelly Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Available for short term rental! Book your Winter 2021 reservation now, this won’t last long! 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Well appointed, and comfortable TURNKEY FURNISHED in the convenient South Sarasota area.
Results within 5 miles of Sarasota Springs
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117
117 Pass Key Rd, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
656 sqft
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 Available 07/06/20 Annual, turnkey furnished/short term or seasonal- 1 bedroom condo on Siesta Key with community beach!! - Annual, turnkey furnished/ short term or seasaon condo on Siesta Key, a magical place.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56
5254 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1127 sqft
Seasonal/short term 2/2 condo in The Meadows - SEASONAL IN THE MEADOWS!! Comfortably furnished two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, has an unobstructed view of the golf course and ponds.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2450 sqft
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6470 Hollywood Blvd Apt 102
6470 Hollywood Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Almeria on the Bay sits directly on the Intracoastal on the mainland just before the south bridge to Siesta Key. Condos are rarely available here and even rarer are the ground floor units directly on the Intracoastal.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Main Street Merchants
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rosemary District
1 Unit Available
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1323 sqft
DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet.
