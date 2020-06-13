/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM
242 Furnished Apartments for rent in The Meadows, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5254 Wedgewood Lane Unit #56
5254 Wedgewood Lane, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1127 sqft
Seasonal/short term 2/2 condo in The Meadows - SEASONAL IN THE MEADOWS!! Comfortably furnished two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo, has an unobstructed view of the golf course and ponds.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4581 MORNINGSIDE
4581 Morningside, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
RENTAL OFF SEASON - SHORT TERM - from JUNE 10 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020 - The Meadows Golf & Country Club - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo plus enclosed lanai - Ground Floor - just steps from swimming pool.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2779 RINGWOOD MEADOW
2779 Ringwood Mdw, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
Waiting for you is this 2 story furnished 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo. Nestled in the Meadows this condo overlooks the golf course and green space both in the front and back and offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5120 MARSH FIELD ROAD
5120 Marsh Field Road, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 Annual 1st Floor Furnished* condo in Heronmere section of The Meadows.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5413 MYRTLE WOOD DRIVE
5413 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1596 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL Sarasota rental condo in The Meadows. Comfortably furnished townhouse. Master bedroom on ground floor, two bedrooms upstairs. Internet, TV, electric, water provided. Two patios.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife . This villa features an oversized great room and seating area .
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
2949 Taywood Meadows
2949 Taywood Meadows, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1069 sqft
Nicely furnished 2BR/2B ground floor condo with beautiful views. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinetry. Master bedroom offers queen bed and guest bedroom has two twin beds. Washer/dryer included inside.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5232 EVERWOOD RUN
5232 Everwood Run, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2258 sqft
A large split-plan, turnkey-furnished pool home with amazing water-views awaits your seasonal visit.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
5324 MYRTLE WOOD
5324 Myrtle Wood, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE FROM AUG 1 to DEC 31, 2020 - Nicely furnished-all utilities included-2 bedroom/2 bathroom ground floor villa- bright and spacious-vaulted ceilings-in The Meadows Golf & Country Club. Rent includes all utilities, cable, wireless internet.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
4541 LONGWATER CHASE
4541 Longwater Chase, The Meadows, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1108 sqft
SARASOTA @ LONGWATER CHASE Condominiums located in the MEADOWS Country Club. This pretty first floor two bedroom FURNISHED home is ready for your Vacation stay for One month or longer.
Results within 1 mile of The Meadows
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5638 MONTE ROSSO ROAD
5638 Monte Rosso Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1320 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH VILLA NESTLED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD BETWEEN THE MEADOWS AND UNIVERSITY PKWY. END UNIT WITH A BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW. LIGHT AND BRIGHT VILLA WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6939 LENNOX PLACE
6939 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2034 sqft
UNIVERSITY PARK COUNTRY CLUB in SARASOTA. This sunny well maintained turnkey FURNISHED POOL HOME is OPEN FOR a SEASONAL 2021 STAY. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in the beautiful heated PRIVATE POOL and lanai with peaceful views of the lake.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7005 STANHOPE PLACE
7005 Stanhope Place, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2846 sqft
Fabulous House in University Park Golf and Country Club available immediately for short term rentals. Step into this luxury four bedroom home with an office and a formal living room plus dining room.
Results within 5 miles of The Meadows
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8718 54th Ave. E.
8718 54th Avenue East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2034 sqft
8718 54th Ave. E. Available 06/23/20 FURNISHED SEASONAL- TURN KEY POOL HOUSE IN ROSEDALE COUNTRY CLUB - FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE NOW AND THIS WINTER!!. Located in the gated community of Rosedale, this is a great deal.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8750 53rd Terrace E.
8750 53rd Terrace East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2173 sqft
8750 53rd Terrace E.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4234 63rd Terrace East
4234 63rd Terrace East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1834 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bathroom Beautiful Turnkey Furnished Home 55+ Community - Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy one of Sarasota's most sought after 55+ Community! This home is ready for you.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7003 Pleasant Hill
7003 Pleasant Hill Road, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1564 sqft
Large Furnished Pool Home in TARA GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB - PLEASE NOTE: FURNISHED POOL HOME AVAILABLE AUGUST- DECEMBER 31 2020. Rent includes lawn & pool maintenance, Internet and basic cable. Shorter term available, please call for details and pricing.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Main Street Merchants
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5630 GOLF POINTE DRIVE
5630 Golf Pointe Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1529 sqft
Beautifully turnkey furnished SECOND FLOOR condo in Golf Pointe at Palm Aire. This light and bright end unit has windows a plenty.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rosemary District
1 Unit Available
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1323 sqft
DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet.
