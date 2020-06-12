/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
134 Furnished Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3804 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1133 sqft
BEACH-SIDE CONDO RENTAL. Stunning beach views from this sunny and bright 2nd floor condo only steps to the beach! 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished unit with lovely Gulf views from kitchen, dining room, living room and master bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1935 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1492 sqft
SEAPLACE on LONGBOAT KEY Enjoy the wonderful Gulf of Mexico water views from this THREE BEDROOM Corner Unit- Available for an ANNUAL Lease Furnished. Ready for Occupancy July 2020. South LBK Seaplace community has so much to enjoy.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
571 SAINT JUDES DRIVE
571 St Judes Drive, Longboat Key, FL
Studio
$1,500
391 sqft
Affordable living on Longboat Key Turnkey furnished efficiency with private beach access across the street, next to Durant Park. Easy walk to restaurants and shopping. Six month minimum lease.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
524 YAWL LANE
524 Yawl Lane, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2226 sqft
Cute Longboat Key canal home freshly decorated for a seasonal rental. Situated on South Longboat Key with easy access to St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
561 Tarawitt Drive
561 Tarawitt Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Bring your boat to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a canal to the intercoastal. The boatlift handles 10,000 lbs and there is also a separate dock and plenty of seawall on this double lot home for other water toys as well.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5260 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
BANYAN BAY CLUB - - A BEACH TO BAY COMMUNITY. Welcome to Paradise! at the Banyan Bay Club. This condominium complex is conveniently located mid-island offering the best BEACH and BAY access.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3660 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1284 sqft
SEASONAL LUXURIOUS BAYSIDE CONDO RENTAL. Enjoy panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and beautiful sunrise from your lanai and living room in this third floor location. Updated kitchen and baths, open floorplan and enclosed lanai.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
745 BAYPORT WAY
745 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1456 sqft
GORGEOUS SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
750 BAYPORT WAY
750 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Bayport Beach and Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
741 BAYPORT WAY
741 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1260 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS INSIDE! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4400 EXETER DRIVE
4400 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS HARBOUR VIEWS from this spacious and updated 2nd floor 1-bed/1-bath turnkey furnished condo. King bed in master with walk-in closet, separate vanity and tub/shower. Living room sofa is a sleeper.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4440 EXETER DRIVE
4440 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1152 sqft
LONGBOAT HARBOUR - BAYSIDE MONTHLY SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Gorgeous canal views of Sarasota Bay from this 3rd floor, 2-bed/2-bath Turn-key furnished condo.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5231 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
990 sqft
WEEKLY BEACH-SIDE VACATION RENTAL. Breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico. 4th floor unit in Covert II on the beach with fabulous Gulf views from your private over-sized lanai, living room and master bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL WITH FULL BAY VIEW - - Full Bay views of Sarasota Bay from every room in this preferred "Building B" location at Windward Bay, a 25-acre bayside community on beautiful Longboat Key.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1312 sqft
EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY from this spacious bay front 1,300 s.f., 2-bedroom, 2-bath 3rd floor condo. Dolphin, manatee and osprey sightings provide year-round enjoyment.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1930 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1442 sqft
BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
804 EVERGREEN WAY
804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay.
