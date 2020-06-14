Apartment List
183 Apartments for rent in Ellenton, FL with garage

Ellenton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Ellenton
1 Unit Available
2216 29th Avenue East
2216 29th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1395 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVALIABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1,395 sq ft.

Ellenton
1 Unit Available
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.

Ellenton
1 Unit Available
3208 14th Court East
3208 14th Court East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
Annual rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of South Oak. This magnificent offers with an open floor plan and showcases three bedrooms, two baths plus a two-car garage.
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.

1 Unit Available
6115 25th St E
6115 25th Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2398 sqft
Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage.
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Braden River East
79 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
3411 28TH STREET E
3411 28th Street East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
908 sqft
This adorable Florida home is perfect for a small family, a couple, or a party of one . With 2 bedrooms 1 bath 908 sf of living space. Featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, new laminate throughout, and a screened lanai.

Memphis
1 Unit Available
3230 6th Avenue West
3230 6th Avenue West, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1072 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available.

1 Unit Available
8636 Stone Harbour Loop
8636 Stone Harbour Loop, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2042 sqft
8636 Stone Harbour Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Pool & Golf Course Home in Heritage Harbour - NOTE: POOL AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT. Resort style living in this spacious 3 bed 2.

Ballard Area
1 Unit Available
1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee
1529 8th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath near downtown Bradenton - Annual Rental - Hurry in to view this 2 bedroom/2 bath property near Manatee Avenue, just a few blocks from downtown Bradenton.

North Park
1 Unit Available
2221 Tally Breeze Way
2221 Tally Breeze Way, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1788 sqft
4 BED/ 2 BATH GLEN CREEK HOME FOR RENT! COMMUNITY POOL! - Straight forward unfurnished 4 bedroom/2 bath- 2 car garage home located within gated Glen Creek offered for annual lease! This home does participate in section 8 program.

1 Unit Available
9019 Willowbrook Cir
9019 Willow Brook Circle, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2228 sqft
Located in the community of Heritage Harbor, this rare find won't last long! Treat yourself to the Florida lifestyle you have been dreaming of in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home.

1 Unit Available
6807 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6807 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Stunning, yet comfortable and relaxing, second floor unit with cathedral ceilings! Front and Rear screened porches are just "frosting on the cake" for this beautiful unit with direct view of the golf course and partial view of the pond! Furnished

Samoset
1 Unit Available
2917 RIVER RUN WAY
2917 River Run Way, West Samoset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1478 sqft
Brand new Single Family Home with 2-car -garage, large screened lanai, kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tiles throughout. Close to 75 and minutes to Costco. A must see .....Available July 17, 2020

1 Unit Available
5816 111TH AVENUE E
5816 111th Avenue East, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2144 sqft
Are you looking for and beautiful and immaculate home in a great location? This home is it. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and is lakefront with a large screened lanai so you can enjoy the lake.

1 Unit Available
4206 CADDIE DRIVE E
4206 Caddie Drive East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1193 sqft
Second floor condo with golf course view in Peridia Golf Country Club. Plenty of space in this 2BR/2BA unit. Eat-in kitchen with large pantry closet. Master suite includes bathroom, walk in closet.

Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4026 37TH STREET COURT W
4026 37th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal.

1 Unit Available
5706 11TH AVENUE W
5706 11th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1690 sqft
Incredible opportunity, 2 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home in a beautifully landscaped****** 55+COMMUNITY, THIS IS A THREE TO SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY.

1 Unit Available
9711 33RD AVENUE E
9711 33rd Avenue East, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2802 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH IN FAMILY ORIENTED NEIGHBORHOOD. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. SCREENED PORCH AND TWO OUTDOOR SITTING AREAS. FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO I-75 AND 275. NEW PUBLIX JUST DOWN THE STREET.

1 Unit Available
115 BABBLING BROOK RUN
115 Babbling Brook Run, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1570 sqft
Call today to view this annual rental located in the gated community of River Strand in Heritage Harbour. This 2/2 Villa offers elegant detail and upgrades from floor to ceiling.
Ellenton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

