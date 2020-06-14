Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

244 Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL with garage

Longboat Key apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
928 sqft
Seaplace is a wonderful, friendly communtiy with lots of activities. This two bedroom, two bath condo is very nicely appointed and is equipped with everything you will need during your stay.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
524 YAWL LANE
524 Yawl Lane, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2226 sqft
Cute Longboat Key canal home freshly decorated for a seasonal rental. Situated on South Longboat Key with easy access to St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3660 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1284 sqft
SEASONAL LUXURIOUS BAYSIDE CONDO RENTAL. Enjoy panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and beautiful sunrise from your lanai and living room in this third floor location. Updated kitchen and baths, open floorplan and enclosed lanai.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1930 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1442 sqft
BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE
589 Bayview Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
804 EVERGREEN WAY
804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
618 CEDARS COURT
618 Cedars Court, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY RENTAL - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN LONGBOAT KEY TENNIS RESORT CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH! Located in the beautiful Cedars East Tennis Resort property, this 1440 s.f.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2115 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
2115 Harbourside Dr, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1906 sqft
BAY ISLES UPDATED SEASONAL (2-month term) VILLA RENTAL WITH LOVELY GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Enjoy elevated views that span the harbourside greens from the comfort of this 3BD/2BA villa residence positioned behind the private gates of Bay Isles.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1211 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1585 sqft
LONGBOAT KEY...PROMENADE...this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th floor has direct Gulf to Bay views. Renovated kitchen with wood cabinets, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Longboat Key Club
1 Unit Available
435 L AMBIANCE DRIVE
435 L Ambiance Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2385 sqft
LUXURY LIVING...behind the gates of LONGBOAT KEY CLUB. Spacious two bedroom, 3 bath condo with a FABULOUS VIEW OF THE GULF OF MEXICO and the SARASOTA BAY FRONT.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1241 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2650 sqft
The Water Club on Longboat Key is one of the best buildings in this location. This condo is available for a three month minimum stay.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
687 JUNGLE QUEEN WAY
687 Jungle Queen Way, Longboat Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3567 sqft
Relax in tranquility and style in this fabulous and contemporary architect-designed canal home on Longboat Key.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1906 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE
1906 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2097 sqft
End unit beautifully turnkey furnished townhouse in Fairway Bay of Longboat Key. All new decorating in this light and spacious unit that has a view of the canal. Lots of windows and two stories with skylights giving the unit loads of light.
Results within 1 mile of Longboat Key

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lido Shores
1 Unit Available
1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE
1179 Morningside Place, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3211 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous turnkey furnished home on Lido Shores.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lido Shores
1 Unit Available
1222 CENTER PLACE
1222 Center Place, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2273 sqft
Unique Mid-Century Modern home in renowned Lido Shores available for short term vacation rentals. Step into this meticulouosly updated home with all new furnishings and new decorating.
Results within 5 miles of Longboat Key
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitfield
1 Unit Available
7348 Phillips St.
7348 Philips Street, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1211 sqft
SHORT TERM-3/2 pool home two blocks from Sarasota Bay! - Vacation rental-This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is only 2 blocks from Sarasota Bay and right across the street from a city park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Longboat Key, FL

Longboat Key apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

