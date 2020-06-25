Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine)

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is Regency Oaks. Over 1100 sq ft. You are welcomed into the large open spacious Living room/Dining room combo. Kitchen has plenty of room for your chef complete with 42" dark wood cabinets and has a half wall that opens to the Dining room. You have 2 master suites upstairs for privacy complete with their own full bath. You also have a half bath downstairs. Relax on the screened in back porch. The unit has it's own laundry room. Community features a sparkling pool and cabana out by the canal front where you can sit and watch the wildlife. Community is gated with phone security access.



(RLNE4883026)