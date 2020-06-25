Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is Regency Oaks. Over 1100 sq ft. You are welcomed into the large open spacious Living room/Dining room combo. Kitchen has plenty of room for your chef complete with 42" dark wood cabinets and has a half wall that opens to the Dining room. You have 2 master suites upstairs for privacy complete with their own full bath. You also have a half bath downstairs. Relax on the screened in back porch. The unit has it's own laundry room. Community features a sparkling pool and cabana out by the canal front where you can sit and watch the wildlife. Community is gated with phone security access.
(RLNE4883026)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have any available units?
Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have?
Some of Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) currently offering any rent specials?
Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) is not currently offering any rent specials.