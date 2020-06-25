All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine)

1231 Pepperdine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Pepperdine Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is Regency Oaks. Over 1100 sq ft. You are welcomed into the large open spacious Living room/Dining room combo. Kitchen has plenty of room for your chef complete with 42" dark wood cabinets and has a half wall that opens to the Dining room. You have 2 master suites upstairs for privacy complete with their own full bath. You also have a half bath downstairs. Relax on the screened in back porch. The unit has it's own laundry room. Community features a sparkling pool and cabana out by the canal front where you can sit and watch the wildlife. Community is gated with phone security access.

(RLNE4883026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have any available units?
Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have?
Some of Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) currently offering any rent specials?
Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) pet-friendly?
No, Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) offer parking?
Yes, Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) offers parking.
Does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have a pool?
Yes, Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) has a pool.
Does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have accessible units?
No, Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) does not have accessible units.
Does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) has units with dishwashers.
Does Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency oaks (1231 Pepperdine) has units with air conditioning.
