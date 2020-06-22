All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Flagship Park Condo's

2410 San Jacinto Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2410 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Rent a 2nd floor condo in the community of Flagship Park. Very rentable area or excellent space for an owner in this 2 bed/2 bath unit with a 1-car garage which leads to private entry. Head upstairs and be welcomed by the open and spacious living area with 10' ceilings. The well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, ample closet pantry and custom cabinetry looks out to the dining area and living room. The master bedroom offers room for a king set and even more storage awaits in the master bath, which has dual sinks, a garden tub with shower and a huge walk in closet. The split bedroom floor plan has the 2nd bedroom across the unit for additional privacy and offers plenty of room for a king set as well. The inside utility room is on the same side as the 2nd bedroom and can easily accommodate full sized washer and dryer. The community offers a community pool and is less than 1 mile from Seminole Towne Center which has all the shopping and dining hot spots you could ask for. Come see for yourself why this condo will not last. Minutes away from i4 and 417

2 bedroom with 2 bathroom. Master bed with walk in closet.
1 car garage
Close to Sanford Mall, convenience stores, Walmart and many shopping centers in the area.
2 minutes to major highway i4 and SR417

(RLNE4606241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flagship Park Condo's have any available units?
Flagship Park Condo's doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does Flagship Park Condo's have?
Some of Flagship Park Condo's's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flagship Park Condo's currently offering any rent specials?
Flagship Park Condo's isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flagship Park Condo's pet-friendly?
Yes, Flagship Park Condo's is pet friendly.
Does Flagship Park Condo's offer parking?
Yes, Flagship Park Condo's does offer parking.
Does Flagship Park Condo's have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flagship Park Condo's offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flagship Park Condo's have a pool?
Yes, Flagship Park Condo's has a pool.
Does Flagship Park Condo's have accessible units?
No, Flagship Park Condo's does not have accessible units.
Does Flagship Park Condo's have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flagship Park Condo's has units with dishwashers.
Does Flagship Park Condo's have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Flagship Park Condo's has units with air conditioning.
