90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE

CUTE & COZY! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo located in the sought after Villas Du Soleil community of Sanford! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and solid wood cabinets! Neutral paint, carpet, and tile flooring throughout! HUGE master bedroom! Separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups! Screened in porch with enclosed storage area! Community features pool with cabana style bath and playground! Conveniently located near major roadways, shopping, and dining! Rental Requirements: $75 Application Fee per adult. No criminal or eviction history, combined monthly income of at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent. Pets OK with approval and non-refundable pet fee. Application attached.