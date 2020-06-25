All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 PM

90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE

90 Hidden Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

90 Hidden Lake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CUTE & COZY! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo located in the sought after Villas Du Soleil community of Sanford! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and solid wood cabinets! Neutral paint, carpet, and tile flooring throughout! HUGE master bedroom! Separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups! Screened in porch with enclosed storage area! Community features pool with cabana style bath and playground! Conveniently located near major roadways, shopping, and dining! Rental Requirements: $75 Application Fee per adult. No criminal or eviction history, combined monthly income of at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent. Pets OK with approval and non-refundable pet fee. Application attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 HIDDEN LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
