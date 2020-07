Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Live in a completely renovated home with all tile floors. Fresh paint inside and out and brand new A/C system and ceiling fans. Brand new appliances and renovated bath and bedrooms. Inside utility hook ups and plenty of storage. Also large corner lot, fenced yard and screened porch. Move in today and enjoy hopping downtown Sanford bars and restaurants. School and public play fields and park nearby. Easy access to I-4 and Sanford mall shopping area.