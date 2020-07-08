614 Arbor Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL with 1 Car Garage! - Welcome home to this GORGEOUS 2 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL near Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This first floor condo is in the gated community of Arbor Lakes. SPACIOUS layout with family room and separate dining room. The kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Lake view and picnic area for relaxing with family and friends. Unit also features a separate 1 car garage.



Arbor Lakes features a community pool/spa, exercise facility, clubhouse, picnic area with grills, tennis court and a car care pavilion. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. No cats. 1 pet per unit and 50 lb pet restriction per HOA. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5742910)