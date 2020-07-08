All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

614 Arbor Lakes

614 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

614 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL with 1 Car Garage! - Welcome home to this GORGEOUS 2 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL near Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This first floor condo is in the gated community of Arbor Lakes. SPACIOUS layout with family room and separate dining room. The kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Lake view and picnic area for relaxing with family and friends. Unit also features a separate 1 car garage.

Arbor Lakes features a community pool/spa, exercise facility, clubhouse, picnic area with grills, tennis court and a car care pavilion. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. No cats. 1 pet per unit and 50 lb pet restriction per HOA. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5742910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Arbor Lakes have any available units?
614 Arbor Lakes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 614 Arbor Lakes have?
Some of 614 Arbor Lakes's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Arbor Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
614 Arbor Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Arbor Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Arbor Lakes is pet friendly.
Does 614 Arbor Lakes offer parking?
Yes, 614 Arbor Lakes offers parking.
Does 614 Arbor Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Arbor Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Arbor Lakes have a pool?
Yes, 614 Arbor Lakes has a pool.
Does 614 Arbor Lakes have accessible units?
No, 614 Arbor Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Arbor Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Arbor Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Arbor Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 Arbor Lakes has units with air conditioning.

