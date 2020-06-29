All apartments in Sanford
Last updated August 31 2019

611 S Park Ave

Location

611 S Park Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1bd/1ba unit is located within walking distance of Downtown Sanford. It has Laminate wood floors throughout with carpet in the bedroom. The apartment comes with a refrigerator, range, window AC units, and 1 gas heater. Water included in the rent! Pets are ok. Close to local shopping, dining, and The Downtown Sanford Waterfront.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 611 S Park Ave have any available units?
611 S Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 611 S Park Ave have?
Some of 611 S Park Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 S Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
611 S Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 S Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 S Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 611 S Park Ave offer parking?
No, 611 S Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 611 S Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 S Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 S Park Ave have a pool?
No, 611 S Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 611 S Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 611 S Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 611 S Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 S Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 S Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 S Park Ave has units with air conditioning.

