5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Come today and see this 2/2/1 beautiful townhouse!!! It is in a gated community with a pool!! Resort style living and a perfect location. Close to I-4 and the 417. Stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets make for a decorator feel. Downstairs is beautiful tile with a covered patio. Don't miss this one!!! HOA does approve all leases w/their addendum, $100 fee, copies of license’s and copy of the lease 10 days before lease starts for approval. Must have a 600+ credit score & make 3x rent.