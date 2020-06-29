All apartments in Sanford
5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE

5341 Windsor Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Windsor Lake Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Come today and see this 2/2/1 beautiful townhouse!!! It is in a gated community with a pool!! Resort style living and a perfect location. Close to I-4 and the 417. Stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinets make for a decorator feel. Downstairs is beautiful tile with a covered patio. Don't miss this one!!! HOA does approve all leases w/their addendum, $100 fee, copies of license’s and copy of the lease 10 days before lease starts for approval. Must have a 600+ credit score & make 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5341 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

