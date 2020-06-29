All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 522 Arbor Lakes Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
522 Arbor Lakes Cir
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:31 PM

522 Arbor Lakes Cir

522 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

522 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
This is a second floor unit with an open floor plan. Unit also has a fireplace, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Carpet in the living areas and bedrooms and new tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Balcony has a beautiful relaxing view that overlooks the pool and pond. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Great gated community with pool, gym, picnic area and indoor basketball court. Great location! Minutes from I-4 and 417. Close to tons of local shopping and dining!

Additional HOA Application required.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Arbor Lakes Cir have any available units?
522 Arbor Lakes Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 522 Arbor Lakes Cir have?
Some of 522 Arbor Lakes Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Arbor Lakes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
522 Arbor Lakes Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Arbor Lakes Cir pet-friendly?
No, 522 Arbor Lakes Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 522 Arbor Lakes Cir offer parking?
No, 522 Arbor Lakes Cir does not offer parking.
Does 522 Arbor Lakes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Arbor Lakes Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Arbor Lakes Cir have a pool?
Yes, 522 Arbor Lakes Cir has a pool.
Does 522 Arbor Lakes Cir have accessible units?
No, 522 Arbor Lakes Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Arbor Lakes Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Arbor Lakes Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Arbor Lakes Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Arbor Lakes Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology