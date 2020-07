Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

440 Casa Marina Pl, Sanford, FL is a single family home that contains 1,751 sq ft and was built in 2005. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The interior features tile flooring throughout the communal living areas, laminate in the bedrooms and two cars garage.

Make this your home and apply today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.