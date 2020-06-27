Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

4020 Night Heron Drive Available 06/10/20 Upgraded 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to the newly developed community in Wyndham Preserve! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! SPACIOUS living/dining area with direct access to the the open patio. There is also a half bath available for house guests. The kitchen has new appliances, granite counter tops and pantry!!! The master suite has a HUGE walk-in closet and a private bath. Additional rooms are a great size and share a hall bath. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4097516)