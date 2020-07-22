All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE

371 Mary Brook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

371 Mary Brook Circle, Sanford, FL 32771
Saint Josephs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPGRADED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome with 1-CAR GARAGE located in the Thornbrooke Community. This highly desired REDWOOD unit is almost 2,000 sq/ft and showcases STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES with UPGRADED TILE FLOORING AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. This beautiful Townhome features a large open kitchen that overlooks the over-sized GREAT ROOM & PATIO. Master bathroom features DUAL SINKS and LARGE SHOWER with Walk-in Closet. Washer/Dryer located on the second floor along with two nice sized additional bedrooms and shared bathroom. Conveniently located nearby Seminole Town Center, Mayfair Golf Club, Seminole Trail, Restaurants, Shopping, and Major Roadways. Enjoy this Carefree Living with Excellent Seminole County Schools-- ideal location & great community! This unit will not last long. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have any available units?
371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have?
Some of 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
