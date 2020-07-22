371 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

UPGRADED 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome with 1-CAR GARAGE located in the Thornbrooke Community. This highly desired REDWOOD unit is almost 2,000 sq/ft and showcases STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES with UPGRADED TILE FLOORING AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. This beautiful Townhome features a large open kitchen that overlooks the over-sized GREAT ROOM & PATIO. Master bathroom features DUAL SINKS and LARGE SHOWER with Walk-in Closet. Washer/Dryer located on the second floor along with two nice sized additional bedrooms and shared bathroom. Conveniently located nearby Seminole Town Center, Mayfair Golf Club, Seminole Trail, Restaurants, Shopping, and Major Roadways. Enjoy this Carefree Living with Excellent Seminole County Schools-- ideal location & great community! This unit will not last long. Schedule your private showing today!